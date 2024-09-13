Check out Sonam Kapoor’s expensive car collection

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor, the well-known Bollywood actress, is famous not only for her acting and fashion sense but also for her love of luxury cars. Over the years, she has added some of the most expensive and exclusive vehicles to her collection. Her latest purchase is the brand-new BMW 740i M Sport. Let’s explore her impressive car collection and her newest ride.

Sonam Kapoor’s New BMW 7 Series

Sonam recently added the stunning BMW 740i M Sport to her collection, a car that costs around Rs 2.12 crore. This luxury sedan is known for its smooth driving experience, advanced features, and sleek design.

She was recently seen arriving at an event in this new car, catching everyone’s attention. Clearly, Sonam has a taste for stylish, high-performance cars.

Sonam Kapoor’s Impressive Car Collection

Sonam’s love for luxury cars doesn’t stop with her BMW. Her garage is home to several other high-end vehicles that reflect her passion for style and performance.

Range Rover Autobiography

Land Rover Defender 110

Mercedes Maybach S580

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Mercedes Benz S400

A Glimpse Into Sonam’s Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor’s car collection is a reflection of her luxurious lifestyle. Whether it’s her fashion choices or the cars she drives, everything about Sonam exudes elegance and luxury. Her recent purchase of the BMW 740i M Sport adds another layer of sophistication to her already impressive fleet.

Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor. She has become a successful actress in her own right, starring in many popular films and winning major awards like the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award. She’s also been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Besides her acting career, Sonam is known for her incredible sense of fashion and love for luxury, especially when it comes to cars.