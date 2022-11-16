Check out these mood-lifting food items to reduce stress

Stress is our reaction to feeling threatened by any stimuli when we find ourselves in an unpleasant or dangerous situation. Our bodies suffer negative effects from long-term stress. Food contains some nutrients that help reduce stress. Eating particular nutrients in food is the finest method of stress management out of all the options. Therefore, using food to reduce stress is a terrific strategy for general wellness. The most crucial factor for optimum health is a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. Listed below are some food items that are believed to lower stress.

Dark Chocolate

Many mood-enhancing compounds can be found in chocolate. Due to sugar’s quick availability as brain fuel, it may boost your mood. The delicious taste, feel, and aroma of chocolate has a high hedonic rating, which suggests that they may also improve mood.

Bananas

Bananas may help turn a frown upside down. As well as being a great source of prebiotics, a type of fiber that supports the growth of good bacteria in your gut, this common tropical fruit is also high in vitamin B6, especially when the peel is still green. A lower prevalence of mood disorders is linked to an effective gut microbe.

Berries

Interestingly, eating more fruits and vegetables is associated with a decline in the prevalence of depression. Berries contain a variety of phenolic and antioxidant chemicals that are essential in the fight against oxidative stress.

Fatty Fish

Due to the fact that your body is unable to create omega-3 fatty acids on its own, you must get them from your diet. When it comes to brain growth and cell signaling, omega-3 fatty acids appear to be essential. They also help keep the cell membranes in your brain fluid.