Check post set up in Suryapet to curb bird flu in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Wednesday, February 12 have set up a check post in Suryapet to examine vehicles carrying chickens entering the state in view of bird flu cases detected in Andhra Pradesh.

Two to three veterinary officials are on duty at the border daily to prevent boiler chickens from moving from Andhra to Telangana.

Telangana government is taking precautions against Bird Flu .@TheSiasatDaily #Telangana pic.twitter.com/KcwhObnx9Z — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) February 12, 2025

The Telangana government alerted about bird flu has set up 24 check posts on the Telangana border. Chicken vehicles coming from AP to Telangana are being checked and sent back.

Authorities in Telangana have sounded an alert at the outbreak of the bird Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Andhra Pradesh. Officials on Tuesday turned back poultry vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana at Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal District.

The authorities, including district veterinary officials and police have set up 24 checkposts along the border with Andhra Pradesh. Three of these checkposts have been set up in the united Nalgonda district.

An alert in Telangana was sounded after the bird flu has led to the death of a large number of chickens in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana’s Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Department informed the district collectors that HPAI is reported in other states of the country. The Union government has requested the states to strengthen bio-security measures to prevent the spread of HPAI and protect the poultry population.

(With Inputs from IANS)