Check price of Mahesh Babu’s trending Louis Vuitton bag

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is enjoying a well-deserved break after the tremendous success of his recent film ‘Guntur Kaaram‘ in 2024. Mahesh is taking some time off from his hectic work schedule to spend quality moments with his family. The actor, often seen making headlines for his luxurious lifestyle and exquisite fashion choices, continues to charm fans with his presence and style.

Mahesh Babu’s Luxe Lifestyle

Whether it’s his choice of attire or the accessories he carries, Mahesh Babu knows how to make a statement. Recently, he was spotted at the airport with his family, exuding an air of sophistication. The highlight of his ensemble was the luxurious Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack. This sleek black and blue bag, adorned with the signature LV monogram, is the epitome of high-end fashion. Priced at a staggering Rs 3.92 lakhs, the backpack instantly grabbed attention, further showcase Mahesh Babu’s status as a style icon.

Upcoming Project: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus SSMB29

While Mahesh Babu enjoys his time off, he is also gearing up for his next big project, the much-anticipated untitled movie SSMB29. Directed by the SS Rajamouli, this film is expected to be a magnum opus, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Although details about the plot remain under wraps, the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli has already generated immense buzz and excitement among fans and industry insiders.

The film is currently in the pre-production phase, with the team of great planning every detail to ensure it meets the high expectations of fans and critics alike.

As Mahesh Babu relishes his downtime with family, fans eagerly await more updates on SSMB29. The combination of Mahesh Babu’s star power and SS Rajamouli‘s directorial genius is sure to create cinematic magic, making SSMB29 one of the most anticipated projects in Tollywood.