Telangana: Chenchu teen involved in extra-marital affair with teacher ends life

Hyderabad: Suspense surrounds the suicide of a Chenchu teenager in the Nallamala forest after his extra-marital affair with a teacher was exposed to the latter’s husband, whose relatives allegedly thrashed the youth and warned him not to come close to her again.

Chigurla Ramulu, 19, a resident of Rampur penta of Appapur gram panchayat in Lingal mandal of Nagarkurnool district, was found hanging from a tree in the forest, near the alley way to Saleshwaram temple.

He was known to have been involved in an extra-marital affair with a teacher who is a mother of two. A few days ago, both of them had gone to Kalwakurthy where they were caught by the relatives of the teacher’s husband.

He was allegedly beaten up and warned by the teacher’s husband. Her husband also called him several times and threatened him of dire consequences if he continued seeing his wife.

After coming home, on Tuesday, Ramulu had a quarrel with his mother. After being scolded, he, along with his younger brother, went to the outskirts of Rampur, where Ramulu asked his brother to wait for him and went into the jungle. As he didn’t return, his brother went into the forest and was shocked to see his body hanging from a tree.

The family members of the deceased, in a hushed up manner, immediately performed the final rites of Ramulu.

When contacted, Lingal sub-inspector said that no complaint was filed into the case, and even the police came to know about the incident through social media posts. He said that if someone lodged a complaint, the case would be investigated.