Chennai-Abu Dhabi flight returns due to ‘technical issue’

Chennai: An Etihad Airways Chennai-Abu Dhabi flight on Tuesday returned due to a technical issue and there was no “fire”, the airline said.

The airline statement came after reports quoting Chennai airport officials said that there was a fire on the left wing of the flight.

“Etihad Airways flight EY343 from Chennai International Airport (MAA) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 12 May returned to the gate prior to departure due to a technical issue and guests were subsequently disembarked.”

“The flight is currently expected to depart approximately three hours behind schedule,” the airline said in a statement.

Emergency services were activated as a precautionary measure, based on the Chennai International Airport (MAA) safety protocols, it said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and our teams are assisting guests with their onward journey,” it said.

The safety and comfort of its guests and crew remains Etihad’s “highest priority,” the airline added.

The operator also denied there was a fire onboard the aircraft.