Chennai software engineer hacked to death for inter caste relationship

A 27-year-old Dalit software engineer working in Chennai was allegedly hacked to death by his girlfriend’s brother in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district.

The accused, Surjith Saravanan, murdered Kavin Selvaganesh on July 27. Shockingly, Surjith’s parents are sub-inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).

According to The News Minute (TNM), Kavin had come to KTC Nagar in Tirunelveli for his grandfather’s treatment at a Siddha hospital where his girlfriend, S Subhashini, is a doctor.

Subhashini’s family were against their inter-caste relationship. Kavin was warned multiple times by her family to stay away from her.

While Kavin is a Dalit from the Devendra Kula Vellalar, Subhashini belongs to the Maravar sub-caste of the Thevar community.

On the fateful day, Surjith took Kavin outside the hospital premises and hurled casteist slurs at him.

The young Dalit’s mother, Tamilselvi, witnessed the brutal murder of her son. “While he (Surjith) was shouting, he suddenly attacked my son with a machete, injuring his arm. Kavin then started running, and Surjith chased him and hacked him to death. He told me to take the body and leave. ‘My parents will be peaceful only after this,’ he said,” her police complaint stated.

Surjith was arrested while his parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, were named as co-accused but not arrested.

An FIR has been registered against the three persons under sections 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 49 (Punishment of abetment if act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 103(1) (punishment for murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two days after the murder, the police department suspended Saravanan and Krishnakumari.

Meanwhile, Kavin’s parents have refused the compensation and demanded the arrest of Saravanan and Krishnakumari as well. “We wouldn’t receive even if it is crores of money. We want justice for our son,” said Sekar, Kavin’s father.