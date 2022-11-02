Chhattisgarh: 2 lynched, whipped and paraded half-naked by mob for ‘selling beef’

In a shocking incident, two men were stripped half-naked and paraded in full public view for allegedly selling beef in the Bilaspur District of Chhattisgarh.

A video has gone viral on Twitter where the two men can be seen in just their undergarments being whipped by a man with a belt. The man is heard causing the two men while they suffer in silence.

In yet another incident of #MobLynching, two men, accused of selling #Beef, were stripped and paraded in #Chhattisgarh's #Bilaspur district. The mob also whipped the two with belts as they made to parade on road.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/qMuoYkMS9q — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 2, 2022

Reportedly, the men were allegedlly carrying 33 kg of beef with them when others came to know.

A case has been registered with the Chakarbhatha police. According to a local police officer, the men who were lynched have been arrested. They have been identified as 50-year-old Narsingh Rohidas and 52-year-old Ramnivas Mehar.

The FIR filed states that both men were caught with white sacks of loaded meat. Suspicion grew on seeing the sacks. When the men were questioned about the sacks, they confessed it was beef.

Upon hearing that, the crowd grew mad and started beating them ferociously. The two men were stripped to their undergarments and then paraded while being whipped with belts.

On hearing about the incident, the police ran and freed them from the angry mob. The two men were taken into custody and produced before the court.

The investigating police officer told the court that the meat recovered from them is being examined by the veterinary hospital. The two-wheeler has been seized.