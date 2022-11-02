Mumbai: Minor stabbed to death for not sharing wifi hotspot password

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by two men in the Kamothe area, Navi Mumbai, for not sharing his hotspot password.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-1 Vivek Pansare, the incident took place near a pan shop. The teenager was murdered after a fight broke out between him and the two men.

In a CCTV footage, two teenagers are seen engaged in a scuffle. After a while, another boy comes — seems to be carrying something in his hand, comes there, and attacks the victim.

The teenagers later can be seen fleeing while the victim can be seen faltering and taking his mobile phone out of his pocket. But soon he collapses near a bike on the street, and a knife can be seen stuck on his back.

While he was lying in a pool of blood on the streets, people kept watching and passing through the narrow street without helping him, as per the CCTV footage.

The two accused were arrested by the police. The murder weapon was also recovered from their possession.

This is the second incident in a week. Four days ago, another 17-year-old was stabbed to death by two juveniles near his house in the Patel Nagar area, Delhi. The minor was killed after he resisted eve teasing of his sister.