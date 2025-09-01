Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals held in Sukma; tiffin bomb, other materials seized

The three are militia members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st September 2025 11:15 pm IST
Naxal
Representative Image

Sukma: Three Naxalites were arrested with explosives in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

Podiyam Joga (25), Madvi Masa (25) and Pojja Madvi (29) were apprehended on Sunday near Pentapad village in Chintagufa area during an anti-Naxal operation launched by Central Reserve Police Force’s 50th battalion and local police from Dabbakonta security camp in Pentapad and Entapad, he said.

“The three are militia members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). A tiffin bomb weighing around 3 kilograms, five detonators, five gelatin rods, four pencil cells, electric wires and detonating cord were recovered from them,” the official added.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st September 2025 11:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button