Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals held in Sukma; tiffin bomb, other materials seized

Sukma: Three Naxalites were arrested with explosives in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

Podiyam Joga (25), Madvi Masa (25) and Pojja Madvi (29) were apprehended on Sunday near Pentapad village in Chintagufa area during an anti-Naxal operation launched by Central Reserve Police Force’s 50th battalion and local police from Dabbakonta security camp in Pentapad and Entapad, he said.

Also Read Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover explosives after exchange of fire with Naxals

“The three are militia members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). A tiffin bomb weighing around 3 kilograms, five detonators, five gelatin rods, four pencil cells, electric wires and detonating cord were recovered from them,” the official added.