Chhattisgarh announces Rs 20 L ex gratia for Kulgam attack

Condemning the attack, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday, August 1, announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of two migrant workers from the state killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Deepak Ratre, a resident of Sakti district, and Bhupendra Bhaina from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, both in their 20s, were gunned down at the brick kiln where they were employed in the Kelam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Friday evening.

Condemning the attack, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity and such acts of terror have no place in a civilised society.

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“The Chhattisgarh government stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he said while announcing the financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased workers.

Sai said he has directed senior state officials to coordinate with their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir immediately after receiving information about the incident to ensure necessary assistance.

He said a nodal officer will be appointed by the Chhattisgarh government to coordinate with the Jammu and Kashmir administration and oversee the process of extending all possible support to the affected families.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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