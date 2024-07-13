Chhattisgarh: Charge sheet against 4 Maoists for attacking police personnel

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four Maoists for allegedly attacking police personnel in Chhattisgarh this year, according to a statement on Saturday.

The accused — Aaytu Ram Nuruti, Manoj Kumar Hichami, Suresh Nuruti and Budhuram Padda — have been named in the charge sheet filed on Friday before the NIA special court in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, it said.

Investigations have revealed that all the accused, who are members of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), were involved in attacking a search team of the police and other security personnel in Chhote Bethiya police station area in Kanker on January 16 this year.

The NIA took over the probe into the case in February. The federal anti-terror probe agency found that the accused were actively involved in a conspiracy to attack security forces as part of the CPI (Maoist)’s anti-India agenda.

Investigation into the case is underway as part of the NIA’s larger crackdown on cadre of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), the statement said.