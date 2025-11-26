Chhattisgarh: Maoist couple, carrying Rs 20L bounty, surrenders

The couple was involved in multiple Naxalite activities in border areas of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Photo of A Joseph Antony A Joseph Antony|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th November 2025 10:03 pm IST
A representational image used to depict Maoists
Representational image

Raipur: A Naxalite couple carrying a collective reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) district on Wednesday, an official said.

Dhanush alias Munna and his wife Roni alias Tule, both aged 25, had been active in the Maad division of the Bastar region and Tanda-Malanjkhand Area Committee under the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), he said.

The couple said they were impressed with terms of the state government’s new surrender and rehabilitation policy and hence decided to give up the path of armed struggle, according to the official.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

KCG district, which shares border with Madhya Pradesh, is located 90 km away from the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Dhanush carried a bounty of Rs 14 lakh, while his wife had a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, he informed.

Roni was associated with Maoist MMC Zone In-charge Ramder (Central Committee member), he added.

Dhanush, an Area Committee Member (ACM), had knowledge of Hindi-English typing and computer operation, due to which he handled technical/typing work for Maoists, the official stated.

The couple was involved in multiple Naxalite activities in border areas of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Tags
Photo of A Joseph Antony A Joseph Antony|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th November 2025 10:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of A Joseph Antony

A Joseph Antony

Back to top button