Chhattisgarh: Three Maoists with Rs 21L bounty held in Sukma

Raipur: In a significant breakthrough, security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district have successfully apprehended three Maoists, each carrying a substantial bounty on their heads.

The individuals, identified as Dodi Podia, aged 36, Dodi Pandu, aged 18, and Dodi Nandu, aged 28, were taken into custody by a joint team comprising personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force’s 165th battalion and local police. Their arrest took place in their native village of Gondpalli, located within the jurisdiction of Jagargunda police station, police officials said.

Authorities have linked them to the murder of a Shiksha Doot — a temporary visiting teacher, which occurred in the district last year.

Among the accused, Podia held the position of a platoon party committee member, while Pandu was part of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army’s company number 10. Both carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh for their capture. Meanwhile, Nandu, another suspected cadre, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. The trio is believed to have played a role in the tragic killing of Shiksha Doot Dodi Arjun on September 13 last year in Gondpalli, Arjun’s native village.

Reports indicate that Maoists brutally assaulted and strangled him, allegedly on suspicion of being a police informant. Meanwhile, security forces uncovered a cache of explosives hidden deep within the forests of Botetong the other day. Acting on intelligence regarding Maoist activity in the area, a coordinated operation was launched by the district force in collaboration with the CoBRA 203 battalion. The operation led to the recovery of a significant quantity of ammunition and explosive materials, the police official said.

Among the items retrieved were 15 live Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells, 17 shells without explosives, 78 BGL bodies, 19 BGL heads, bottom covers, 37 tail unit rings, 15 tail unit parts, explosive-free hand grenades, and various components used in the assembly of BGL shells, the police said.

The operation was initiated following credible reports of Maoists’ presence in the region. On Thursday, a joint team set out to investigate the intelligence received. Their efforts culminated in the discovery of explosives strategically concealed by Maoists with the intent to target security personnel. The recovery took place in the forested area surrounding Mettaguda camp in Botetong village, said the officials.

The successful seizure of these dangerous materials marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to curb Maoists’ activities and ensure the safety of security forces operating in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining stability and security in the affected areas.