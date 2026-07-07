Chicken, egg prices soar in Kolar as production dips

The wholesale price of an egg has risen to around Rs 7 per piece, while retail prices have climbed to between Rs 8 and Rs 8.50.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Chicken, egg prices soar in Kolar as production dips
Chicken, egg prices soar in Kolar as production dips

Kolar: Egg and chicken prices have witnessed a sharp increase in Kolar district over the past two weeks, dealing a blow to households, restaurants and meat lovers. Traders attribute the sudden spike to lower production caused by adverse weather conditions and disease affecting poultry birds.

The wholesale price of an egg has risen to around ₹7 per piece, while retail prices have climbed to between Rs 8 and Rs 8.50. Chicken prices have also surged significantly, with retail rates increasing from around Rs 180-200 per kg to Rs 280-300 per kg in just a fortnight.

The steep rise has increased input costs for hotels and eateries that serve non-vegetarian dishes, forcing many to either absorb the additional expense or consider revising menu prices.

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Kolar is one of Karnataka’s major poultry-producing districts, with more than 250 poultry farms and several commercial egg production units. A substantial quantity of eggs and chicken produced in the district is supplied to other parts of Karnataka as well as neighbouring states.

According to traders, fluctuations in weather conditions and outbreaks of poultry diseases have affected bird health, leading to lower production of both eggs and broiler chickens. The resulting supply shortage, coupled with steady demand, has pushed prices to record levels.

Poultry trader Govindaraju said the upward trend could continue for another one to two months if production does not improve. He warned that retail egg prices could soon touch ₹9-10 per piece, while chicken prices may also rise further.

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Industry stakeholders said prices are unlikely to stabilise until poultry production returns to normal and supply catches up with demand. Until then, consumers are expected to continue bearing the burden of higher prices for eggs and chicken.

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