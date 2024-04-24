Chidambaram dares PM Modi to show ‘appeasement’ in Congress manifesto

Shimla: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out one paragraph in his party’s manifesto that can be concluded as appeasement to a particular section.

“Ask him (PM Narendra Modi) to point out one paragraph in the manifesto which will lead to the conclusion that we are appeasing any section,” Chidambaram told reporters here.

Recent remark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in Rajasthan that Congress manifesto talks about distributing people’s wealth among Muslims has snowballed into a major political controversy.

Chidambaram said that his party recognises that there are social and economic inequalities existing in the country.

“We recognise there is social division, social inequality, and economic inequality in this country. The most affected people are SCs, STs, and the poor irrespective of religion… If bringing justice to every section of society is considered appeasement, then so be it,” he said.

Chidambaram said that Congress’ manifesto has become a talking point throughout the length and breadth of the country, even in the remotest villages of Tamil Nadu.

” BJP manifesto’s vanished without a trace within 2 hours. Nobody talks about it because there is nothing in it… Modi ki guarantee cannot be the manifesto of a political party, therefore he (PM Modi) is envious of the Congress manifesto which has become the talking point, and hence he is tarnishing the Congress manifesto. I would urge him to first read our manifesto,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda also expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi equating the Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections a “poll document of the erstwhile ‘Muslim League'”.

Pitroda claimed that he feels ashamed of the Prime Minister and called him a ‘pathological liar’.

“I feel sorry for them, I am amazed that they would talk like this, It is a lie. EC. This manifesto has nothing to do with the Muslim league. I am ashamed of my Prime Minister. His team is lying about the manifesto. He is a pathological liar. How can they lie through their teeth and feel comfortable,” Pitroda told ANI.

Slamming the Prime Minister over his recent ‘those who have more children’ remark, Pitroda said that fear has set in the minds of the BJP after the first phase of polls and this has led them towards making such comments.

“How can you insult our women…Muslims really don’t have more children. He (PM Modi) can say whatever he likes, he also has moral responsibility. He is not above the law. It looks like you can’t comprehend, I think it is maybe due to fear, panic has been set in after the first phase. India is angry at the PM’s comment,” he said.