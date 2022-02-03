Chief Secretary holds review for PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on February 5 which involves his visit to ICRISAT and also the inauguration of the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Unity’, the statue of 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

The PM’s visit to ICRISAT is to kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the institute.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials of concerned departments to work in coordination to make the arrangements in a most perfect way. He said that making arrangements for Prime Minister’s visit to the state should be a grand success.

He also directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements, Law and Order, Traffic, and bundobust as per the blue book at the venues. He instructed the health department to position specialist medical teams along with equipment at the venues and also to ensure covid-19 protocols during the visit of VVIP and pass holders of VVIP should be tested RTPCR prior to the scheduled program.

He asked them to deploy a sufficient number of screening teams for Covid-19.

The Chief Secretary then directed the R&B Department officials to undertake road repair works and provide sufficient lighting arrangements on the used by the convoy of the Prime Minister of India. He directed Energy Department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all the places of VIP visit.

He directed Collectors of Rangareddy and Sangareddy to coordinate the arrangements at Shamshabad Airport and other venues with the organizers of the events.