Child-kidnapping gang busted in Hyderabad; 6 children below five rescued

Hyderabad: Chandanagar police arrested a five-member gang involved in child trafficking across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Sangareddy districts on Monday, September 1. A total of Rs 5 lakh cash was recovered from the gang.

Based on a missing complaint of a four-year-old boy, Akhil, who was last seen in Lingampally on August 26, police formed special teams and traced the accused, Chilukuri Raju. He confessed to abducting and selling children to childless couples for the past four years.

Raju, a resident of Patancheruvu, reportedly identified children under five years of age loitering near railway stations and isolated areas, from where he would abduct them.

His accomplices, Mohammed Asif and Rizwana, helped him in selling the children to childless couples in exchange for a large sum of money.

According to the police, Raju first kidnapped a baby girl from Kachiguda railway station four years ago and sold her for Rs 42,000, after which he continued the illegal practice.

Investigations further uncovered that a parent had allegedly sold his own newborn babies with the help of the gang.

Six children, including Akhil, were rescued. They have been transferred to the District Child Protection Officers for further processes.