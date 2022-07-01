Children of Palestinian prisoners hands 100m letter to Red Cross

The children of the Palestinian prisoners handed the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the 100-meter message containing— all kinds of violations that Israel practices against prisoners inside its prisons.

The Palestinian childrens draw attention to the suffering of their parents in the Israeli occupation prisons and the dangers they are exposed to, and to demand serious work for their release.

This came during a press conference organized by the Wa’ed Association of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners in front of the headquarters of the Red Cross in Gaza, with the participation of citizens, editors and institutions concerned with prisoners’ rights.

بطول 100 متر.. أطفال فلسطينيون يسلمون اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر في #غزة رسالة تتضمن أنواع الانتهاكات التي يمارسها الاحتـ.ـلال الإسرائيلي بحق الأسرى في سجونه.

On the sidelines of the event, the director of the Wa’ed Association, Abdullah Qandil, confirmed that delivering the longest message to an international institution aims to draw the attention of international institutions to what is happening and what is being practiced against the prisoners inside the occupation prisons.

On the other hand, the families of the prisoners and their solidarity with them renewed their calls for the human rights and humanitarian institutions to intervene urgently to save the lives of sick prisoners and hunger strikers who are waging the battle of “empty intestines” in rejection of the policy of administrative detention against them.

Until the end of May 2022, Israel held 4,700 Palestinian prisoners inside its prisons, including more than 640 administrative detainees, according to the non-governmental Palestinian Prisoner Club.

Why this silence

Three Palestinians without any charge in the prisons of the occupation go on hunger strike and every free person in the world must support them

3 prisoners continue battle with their empty intestines

The prisoner Khalil Awawda has been on a racket for 119 days

Palestinians organized a vigil in Ramallah supporting the two Palestinian administrative detainee on hunger Khalil Awawda and Raed Rayyan.