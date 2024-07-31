Chilean President tours Museum of the Future in UAE

The visit is part of the Chilean President's official visit to the UAE, the first of its kind.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

The President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric Font visited the Museum of the Future for a tour, along with a delegation of government ministers and senior officials.

During the tour, President Boric was briefed on the Museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design and unique displays. The visit highlighted the Museum’s vital role in shaping the future and its efforts to create a better future for humanity.

The visit is part of the Chilean President’s official visit to the UAE, the first of its kind since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1978.

