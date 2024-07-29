China accuses Quad of stirring up conflicts, ‘inciting’ confrontation

Beijing: China on Monday accused the Quad nations, including the US and India, of “scaremongering, inciting antagonism and confrontation” to “hold back” the development of other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Beijing’s statement came hours after the foreign ministers of the Quad countries, comprising the US, Japan, India and Australia, in a meeting in Tokyo, reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, vowing to work towards a region where no country dominates others and each state is free from coercion in all its forms.

Also Read Dubai extradites wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to Netherlands

“Quad keeps chanting the slogan of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and all the while, it has been scaremongering, inciting antagonism and confrontation, and holding back other countries’ development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing here when asked for his reaction to the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the Quad countries released after the end of their meeting.

“This runs counter to the overwhelming trend of pursuing peace, development, cooperation, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific and will by no means gain any support,” he said.

My opening statement at the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo.



🇮🇳 🇯🇵 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pZmji7clSz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 29, 2024

On Quad, Lin said China believes that cooperation between countries as well as regional initiatives should be conducive to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, rather than focused on forming exclusive clubs that undermine trust and cooperation among regional countries.

China firmly upholds its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and is committed to properly settling bilateral maritime issues with countries directly concerned through dialogue and consultation, Lin said.

In an apparent jibe at the US, Lin said some countries outside the region have frequently sent advanced military aircraft and vessels to the South China Sea to flex their muscles and create tension, and have formed various groupings and incited division and confrontation in the region, all of which make them the biggest threat and challenge to regional peace and stability.

“China firmly opposes the bloc confrontation they incite in the name of “anti-coercion”, and the imposition of their house rules in the name of maintaining order,” he said.

“We call on countries outside the region to earnestly respect the effort of regional countries for peace and stability, and stop fanning flames and fuelling tensions in the region,” he said.

In a loud and clear message to China, the Quad foreign ministers in Tokyo called for upholding the free and open rules-based international order and respecting the principle of freedom, human rights, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia’s Penny Wong.

Without directly naming China, the four foreign ministers expressed serious concern over the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterated the Quad’s strong opposition to any “unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion”.

Lin said China believes cooperation among countries and regional initiatives to be conducive to regional development, stability and prosperity rather than forming small circles harming mutual trust and cooperation.

China safeguards its sovereignty and maritime interests and is committed to resolving the maritime issue through dialogue and consultations, he said.

In an apparent reference to the US, Lin said certain countries send their military vessels to build up differences and create conflicts and build up small circles. This has become the biggest threat to regional peace and stability.

China firmly opposes certain countries using coercion to create confrontation.

They claim to protect their interests but impose their laws on others, he said, adding that Quad countries should maintain stability instead of stirring up conflicts and adding fuel to the fire.

Lin also hit out at the US and Japan joint statement which said that China’s foreign policy seeks to reshape the international order for its own benefit at the expense of others.

Lin said the joint statement issued by Japan and the US lacks factual basis.

“The statement frames and attacks China’s domestic and foreign policies and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs. The statement falsely accuses China on maritime issues and points fingers at China’s normal military development and defence policy. The statement propagates the “China threat,” and creates scare through the talk of regional tensions. China deplores and opposes it,” he said.

Japan and the US have been seeking to strengthen the Cold War relic of “extended deterrence,” and developing the so-called “nuclear deterrence.” This will drive up regional tensions and trigger nuclear proliferation and conflict risks, he said.

China brooks no external interference on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Xizang are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no external interference, he said.