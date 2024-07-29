Dubai extradites wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to Netherlands

Dubai Police have assisted in extraditing Faisal Taghi, a high-value target criminal wanted by Dutch authorities, to the Netherlands.

An international arrest warrant was issued against the 24-year-old Dutchman, for crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking, and running the criminal organisation “Angels of Death”.

The arrest was made possible through Dubai Police’s fruitful cooperation with Dutch police and Interpol.

Dubai Police arrested Faisal after receiving a warrant from Dutch authorities via the UAE Ministry of Justice’s International Cooperation Department.

He was transferred to Dubai’s Public Prosecution and handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities following legal procedures.

In this regard, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof praised UAE’s security cooperation and emphasized the Dubai Police’s crucial role in Faisal’s extradition.

It is worth noting that in 2019, Dubai Police arrested Faisal’s father, Ridouan Taghi, one of the world’s most dangerous criminals on Interpol’s most-wanted list.

Ridouan was the head of “Angels of Death,” responsible for over 300 crimes, including assassinations and murders.

Ridouan Taghi (Photo: Dubai Police)

Dutch authorities offered 100,000 euros for information leading to Ridouan’s arrest, but Dubai Police acted.

Ridouan is currently serving a life sentence in the Netherlands.