China tried to interfere but Canadians decided the polls in 2019, 2021: Justin Trudeau

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said China tried to meddle in the election process in his country twice –2019 and 2021, but asserted that it was fair.

The elections were decided by Candians, Trudeau said on Wednesday in his testimony before a commission probing alleged foreign interference in the polls.

The commission was set up last year after media reports about China’s interference in the polls.

However, the Chinese Embassy in Canada denied any interference in Canadian affairs.

The commission is set to complete its initial report by May 3 and final report by 2024 end, The Guardian reported.

Earlier, India was accused of meddling in the polls and later the allegation was ruled out by Canada.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) on Monday said that China has “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in the Canadian elections.

“We know that the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC) clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 elections,” CSIS said during a briefing to the commission.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party had won both the elections.

The Conservatives lead campaigner, during the 2021 election, Erin O’Toole, estimated Chinese “interference” cost his party up to nine seats.