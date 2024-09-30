Watch: China’s record-breaking drone show lights up sky

On the evening of September 26, China’s skyline transformed into a dazzling spectacle as a record-breaking drone show illuminated the skies above Shenzhen Bay Park. Titled “City of Sky, Maybe Shenzhen,” the show featured a jaw-dropping 10,197 drones, earning two Guinness World Records in the process: “The most drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer (outdoors)” and “The largest aerial image formed by drones.”

China outdoes itself again…



After setting a world record with over 8,000 drones in a light show…



Now they have a 10,000 drone light show.

As the drones took flight, they created a mesmerizing display that resembled a starry sky, culminating in the breathtaking formation of a floating “Sky City.” The show paid homage to the city itself, intertwining iconic landmarks and vibrant light displays.

Following the drone spectacle, the sky was set ablaze with “cyber fireworks,” an innovative blend of light and technology that painted a vivid portrait of Shenzhen as a “City of Miracles, City of Innovation, City of Future.”

With its ambitious display, the drone show not only broke records but also showcased Shenzhen’s forward-thinking spirit, solidifying its status as a global hub for technology and creativity. The event was a true testament to the city’s motto of innovation, offering a glimpse into the endless possibilities that lie ahead for this metropolis on the rise.