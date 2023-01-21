Chiranjeevi adds 2 new properties to list outside Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi and his properties have become a major topic of discussion in recent times. His recent statement about shifting his base to Vizag from Hyderabad has sparked a lot of curiosity among his fans who are interested in learning more about his properties and assets.

And now, as per latest information doing rounds on internet, Chiranjeevi is planning to build homes different states. According to reports, the actor is planning to build a house in everyone’s favorite spot, Goa, and he is also planning to construct another holiday home in one of the most beautiful hill stations, Ooty.

A few days ago, Chiranjeevi spoke about his dream home and future plans of shifting his base to Vizag. He said he wants to settle down in ‘favourite city’ Vizag closer to a seashore area.

“It has been a long-standing aspiration of mine to become a Vizag resident, and I’m moving towards it now.” I’ve bought a piece of land in Vizag near the Bheemili area and will start constructing my house here soon. It gives me great pleasure to be able to reside in Vizag. I plan to construct a vacation home. “I will eventually move to this city,” Chiru said.

Chiranjeevi’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1550 crore, making him one of country’s wealthiest actors. Apart from the above, he is said to own several properties across the country, including a lavish farm house in Bengaluru and a home in Chennai, as well as massive mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area, where the actor currently resides.