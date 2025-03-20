Chiranjeevi receives UK’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm upon receiving the UK’s Lifetime Achievement Award, stating that the recognition motivates him to continue his work with even greater vigor.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note that read, “Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons – UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India.”

Chiranjeevi added, “Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers , blood sisters, my film family well wishers , friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing. This honor motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages.”

Alongside it, he also shared his images of receiving the prestigious award.

Notably, Chiranjeevi made history as the first Indian celebrity to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the British government.

The award was presented to him at a special ceremony held at the UK Parliament in London on March 19. Chiranjeevi’s brother, Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, extended his heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable accomplishment.

Pawan shared pictures of Chiranjeevi from the felicitation ceremony on his social media and expressed his immense pride in being the younger brother of the iconic Waltair Veerayya actor. He wrote, “I consider Chiranjeevi garu more like a father than an elder brother. He is the person who showed me the way when I was confused and did not know what to do in life. My elder brother Chiranjeevi garu is the hero of my life.”

The event, which took place at the House of Commons, was graced by notable dignitaries, including Members of Parliament from the ruling Labour Party, such as Navendu Mishra (Stockport), Sojan Joseph, and Bob Blackman.