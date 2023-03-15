Chiranjeevi Spotted at Koti Women’s College, know why

Hyderabad: Tollywood fans hold on to your seats—the one and only Chiranjeevi has been spotted at Koti Women’s College, and we can’t wait to find out what he’s up to!

It appears that the superstar is currently shooting His upcoming movie, Bhola Shankar, which is being directed by Meher Ramesh, has a new shooting schedule that started today in Hyderabad, and the scenes being shot there are reportedly breathtaking.

In addition, Chiranjeevi will be joined on set by the stunning Keerthy Suresh, who will play a college student attending Koti Women’s College. Keerthy’s part in the movie has finished shooting, and we can only imagine the magic these two talented actors will create on the big screen.

With Tamannaah playing the female lead, Bhola Shankar’s promises to be a heartwarming story of sibling love and affection. And with a cast that includes Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Tulasi, Pragati, Bittiri Satti, Satya, Uttej, and Prabhas Seenu, there’s no doubt that this film will be a smash hit.