Chiranjeevi to romance this co-star next- deets inside

Hyderabad: Hold on to your seats, moviegoers, because Sreeleela is about to add another blockbuster to her already impressive resume! According to reports on Cine Josh, the sought-after actress has been approached to co-star in an upcoming project with none other than Mega Star Chiranjeevi.

This highly anticipated film, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala of Bangarraju fame, will star Siddhu Jonnalagadda of DJ Tillu fame alongside Sreeleela. Though she may not appear alongside Chiranjeevi, sources say Sreeleela’s role will be crucial to the plot.

This project, with a story by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, is sure to be a hit with audiences. Sreeleela’s fans are waiting for her next move with bated breath, as the young actress is already juggling multiple high-profile projects with some of Tollywood‘s biggest names. Sreeleela is quickly becoming one of the industry’s most sought-after stars, appearing in films ranging from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Mahesh Babu‘s SSMB28 and beyond.

So, buckle up and prepare for another epic performance from Sreeleela as she takes on her next big challenge alongside Mega Star Chiranjeevi. This is a film that moviegoers will not want to miss!

On the work front Chiranjeevi is shooting for his upcoming film Bhola Shankar in Kolkata.