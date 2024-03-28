Chiranjeevi to take acting break, here’s why

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi, the legendary icon of Telugu cinema, has been immersed in hard work with shooting intense action sequences for ‘Vishwambhara’ at a specially constructed set in Ramoji Film City and he is in discussions with Harish Shankar on his new project.

However, after restless efforts, the megastar has decided to take a break. He recently made a trip to the USA where he attended a wedding. Chiranjeevi is now planning for a grand European holiday trip with his family. This time, he is interested in exploring unseen locations which he has never been before. He is likely to take a month-long break from acting and might return to sets after landing in Hyderabad, maybe around May the first week.

Megastar will soon unveil his next cinematic venture after Vishwambhara. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, will be produced by his daughter, Sushmitha Konidela, and People Media Factory. Fans eagerly await this announcement, anticipating yet another remarkable addition to Chiranjeevi’s career.

Chiranjeevi is all set to make a fantasy genre comeback with Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. This ambitious project is expected to be one of the most expensive films in the actor’s career.