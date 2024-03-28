Chiranjeevi to take acting break, here’s why

Chiranjeevi is all set to make a fantasy genre comeback with Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. This ambitious project is expected to be one of the most expensive films in the actor's career.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 28th March 2024 5:33 pm IST
Chiranjeevi to take acting break, here's why
Chiranjeevi (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi, the legendary icon of Telugu cinema, has been immersed in hard work with shooting intense action sequences for ‘Vishwambhara’ at a specially constructed set in Ramoji Film City and he is in discussions with Harish Shankar on his new project.

However, after restless efforts, the megastar has decided to take a break. He recently made a trip to the USA where he attended a wedding. Chiranjeevi is now planning for a grand European holiday trip with his family. This time, he is interested in exploring unseen locations which he has never been before. He is likely to take a month-long break from acting and might return to sets after landing in Hyderabad, maybe around May the first week.

OTT debut: Chiranjeevi in Netflix series? Details inside
Megastar Chiranjeevi OTT’s Debut . (Source: X)

Megastar will soon unveil his next cinematic venture after Vishwambhara. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, will be produced by his daughter, Sushmitha Konidela, and People Media Factory. Fans eagerly await this announcement, anticipating yet another remarkable addition to Chiranjeevi’s career.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Chiranjeevi flies to US with wife in his private jet worth Rs…

Chiranjeevi is all set to make a fantasy genre comeback with Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. This ambitious project is expected to be one of the most expensive films in the actor’s career.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 28th March 2024 5:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button