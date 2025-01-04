‘Chotoo Baba’ has not bathed for 32 yrs, attends Kumbh Mela 2025

Chotoo Baba as the name suggests, a 3 feet 8 inch tall monk, Gangapuri Maharaj, who has not bathed for 32 years is attending the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

From Assam’s Kamakhya Peeth, the 57-year-old Chotoo Baba has grabbed attention for his height. Baba has reportedly not bathed for 32 years due to an unfulfilled wish. “I won’t take a bath in the Ganga during the Kumbh Mela,” the baba was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj once in 12 years. A large number of devotees are expected to attend the religious fete from January 13- February 26. The district administration is taking measures to ensure public safety and prevent mishaps during the Kumbh Mela.

Authorities in Prayagraj are stressing the use of technology for crowd management during the mela. The Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has launched an innovative initiative to simplify the ticketing process through modern technology.

During the Maha Kumbh, dedicated railway personnel from the commercial department will be deployed at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations. These personnel will be easily identifiable by their green jackets, featuring a QR code printed on the back.