Christian evangelist on tourist visa deported for religious conversion in Assam

A Canadian citizen named Brandon Joel Devealt faced deportation from India on February 6 after overstaying his visa while conducting evangelical activities without proper authorization.

Devealth was residing in Assam on a tourist visa, which had reportedly expired on January 17. Jorhat police department detained him on February 5. The immigration authorities conducted an extensive investigation through collaboration with the Foreigner’s Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after his detention.

Engagement in proselytisation activities

According to the Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra, Devealt was leading evangelism activities at the Grace Church situated in Borbheta Jorhat.

“The authorities learned on February 4 that a Canadian national named Brandon Joel Devealt conducted evangelical activities in Jorhat through his tourist visa entry into India. Police investigation revealed he conducted religious conversion work at Grace Church situated on Jail Road in Jorhat town,” SP Mishra said.

Judicial authorities noticed Devealt’s activities when he initiated a visa renewal process thus prompting additional investigation into his activities.

YouTube channel for religious conversion

SP Mishra stated that Devealt operated a YouTube channel to attract locals to Christianity. “Through social media platforms, he actively worked to convert local residents to Christianity. The channel has since been deactivated. We have obtained substantial evidence against him that resulted in appropriate legal consequences,” the official added.

Pertinently, under Indian immigration rules tourists holding visas must abstain from all religious conversion activities and missionary activities. The terms of a tourist visa prohibit religious activities so any infraction enables legal procedures that may result in deportation.

Deportation process

Following the confirmation of visa violations, the matter was reported to FRRO Kolkata who issued a “Leave India” notice to Devealt. Jorhat police escorted him to Delhi, from where he was put on a flight to Toronto.

SP Mishra verified the deportation operations strictly adhered to formal legal procedures while different police departments collaborated on the process.

The state of Assam has already witnessed multiple similar incidents in recent times. Earlier in 2022, seven German citizens along with three Swedish nationals received deportation after authorities detected their religious activities during their tourist visits to India.

The Indian government enforces tough regulations about religious activities performed by foreign tourists while firmly punishing any individuals who break these rules.