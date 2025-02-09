Bihar: Labourer beaten to death for entering Shiv temple to drink water

In yet another incidence of mob violence, a 28-year-old Muslim man identified as Waseem was brutally beaten by a group of seven people within Shiva temple premises in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. The assault left Waseem in critical injuries that ultimately led to his death

The incident reportedly unfolded when Waseem entered the temple premises to drink water. Upon noticing, the assailant aggressively confronted Waseem accused him of being a thief and subsequently launched a brutal attack, Lallan Post reported on Saturday, February 8.

Mob brutality merely on suspicion

Waseem was staying in his rented house after returning from work in Delhi on February 4. On the fateful day, after finishing work, he slept near the Shiva temple located approximately 500 meters away.

Shortly, Waseem stepped into the temple to quench his thirst. When he went near the hand pump to drink water, seeing his long hair and beard, the people present there developed suspicion that Wasim had come to steal a motor or a bell of the temple.

After this, about seven people locked Wasim inside a room within the temple and subjected him to a brutal assault with iron rods. The attack was so severe that he was unable to stand.

Police intervention

Immediately after the assault, bystanders informed the police via dialling emergency number 112. Upon arriving at the incident scene, police discovered Waseem in critical condition and took him to the police station.

The officer in charge Faheem Azad Khan stated that the results of breath analyzer testing showed Waseem was under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities decided to hold Waseem in detention. However, Waseem’s condition deteriorated when he complained about severe stomach pain.

The authorities quickly rushed Waseem to the subdivision hospital where he received medical treatment for about two hours. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Internal organs damaged

His body was sent for postmortem examination. The autopsy report revealed Waseem suffered internal injuries due to the merciless beating by heavy objects. His internal organs were severely damaged, leading to his painful death.

Victim’s background

Waseem grew up in the Mali Mohalla district of Aurangabad after his parents passed away in Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh. The victim was married to Tamanna and fathers a five-year-old.

After getting married Waseem initially lived with his in-laws but later moved to a rented house to work as a tailor in Delhi for his family’s financial support.

Outrage

The horrifying incident sparked widespread outrage with people pressuring authorities for an immediate and fair investigation into the case. Social activists demand justice and compensation for Waseem’s family who are grappling with grief.