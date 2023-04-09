Christian-majority Meghalaya celebrates Easter with religious fervour

Easter celebration marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, three days after Good Friday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 9th April 2023 10:51 pm IST
CAA
Representational Photo

Shillong: Christian-majority Meghalaya celebrated Easter with religious fervour on Sunday.

The Roman Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church, Church of God and the Baptist Church, besides other Christian denominations, organised special programmes such as sunrise services, Easter Sunday sermons and choirs to mark the day.

Also Read
Hope his followers get message of harmony, says NCP on PM Modi’s cathedral visit on Easter

Easter celebration marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, three days after Good Friday.

MS Education Academy

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “May miracles always find us and may hope strengthens our faith. Wishing everyone a blessed Easter.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 9th April 2023 10:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button