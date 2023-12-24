Churches call for muted Christmas in strife-torn Manipur

In view of the prevailing war situation in Manipur, the church bodies in the Northeast state have called for subdued Christmas celebrations. The development unfolds after observing that a lot of Christians in the war-torn state had no resources to go to church. Thousands of people have been displaced, and many people lost their families after the ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

While several churches have decided to skip the pre-festive cheers, some churches in Manipur have decided to organize the prayer services on Christmas morning only. Moreover, people have also desisted decorating churches and homes.

Following the protest by hill-majority Kuki tribes against the valley majority Meitei tribes over their demand for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) policy, both have witnessed their worship places demolished by the mob violence.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a press note that the ambience around Christmas is mostly subdued in the hill districts and some Christian pockets of Imphal valley this year.

Besides, the churches have also requested people not to indulge in lavish spending and grand fasting. Instead, they have been advised to use their resources to help others in need.