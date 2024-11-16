Churches in Hyderabad to boost security, cleanliness: Police

Hyderabad: Churches in Hyderabad have been instructed to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations and deploy trained watchmen during peak congregation times, said north zone police on Saturday, November 16, during an awareness meeting with over 80 representatives from various regional churches.

They were told to prioritize cleanliness, particularly the removal of food waste, to prevent health hazards and maintain the sanctity of the premises.

Highlighting the growing concerns of drug abuse, the police urged the representatives to counsel youth and educate them on the dangers of substance misuse and cybercrimes. Active community engagement was encouraged to create a safer environment for the younger generation.

Further with increasing congregation sizes leading to parking issues, carpooling was suggested as a viable solution. Church management was asked to coordinate with congregants to streamline parking arrangements and reduce traffic congestion.

Representatives from churches in Hyderabad discussed concerns about the presence of street dwellers and miscreants near religious institutions. In response, police assured enhanced patrolling and sought community cooperation to tackle these challenges effectively.

For emergencies, the police urged the public to dial the helpline at 100 or contact their local police stations.

