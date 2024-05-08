CIA Director to reach Israel today, hold talks with Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns will reach Israel on Wednesday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

William Burns, according to the Israel Prime Minister‘s Office, will also have one-to-one meetings with Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.

Sources in Israel’s Defence Minister’s office told IANS that the CIA chief will be communicating on the next move of the US regarding the Rafah operations.

It may be recalled that the US has given support to Israel for a minimal attack and invasion in the Rafah region of the Gaza Strip.

The CIA chief has been a key negotiator for the indirect mediatory talks between Israel and Hamas for a temporary ceasefire and also the release of Israeli hostages in the custody of Hamas. He was part of the negotiations that took place in Cairo, Doha and Paris.