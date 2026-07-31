CIA, Mossad launch search for Mojtaba Khamenei: Report

The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad have shifted to human intelligence in an effort to locate Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to a report by The Times, which cited current and former intelligence officials.

The newspaper said the operation is intended to determine whether Khamenei is alive, establish his whereabouts and assess his condition. It reported that efforts to trace him through electronic surveillance have yielded little because he has reportedly avoided using phones, laptops and other digital devices since February 28.

According to the report, intelligence agencies are attempting to identify couriers believed to carry handwritten messages between Khamenei and senior Iranian officials while also trying to recruit individuals with direct access to his inner circle. Only a small number of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are believed to know his location.

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Former Mossad division chief Rami Igra told the newspaper that human intelligence offered the best prospect of locating Khamenei, arguing that any communications were likely being passed through several intermediaries rather than electronic channels.

The report also cited former Mossad lieutenant colonel Avner Avraham as alleging that Iranian authorities could be using body doubles and rotating secure locations to conceal Khamenei’s movements. It added that some intelligence officials believe he may be hiding in an underground facility in Tehran or near the holy city of Qom, while others have questioned whether he remains alive.

Neither the CIA nor Mossad has publicly commented on the reported operation. Iranian authorities have also not responded to the claims.

Why his whereabouts matter

Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s supreme leader after the latter was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28. He has not appeared publicly since assuming office, with official communications attributed to him being issued in written form.

His absence from public view has fuelled speculation over his whereabouts. Earlier this week, Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath, citing an unnamed Israeli security official, reported that Khamenei was outside Iran and alleged that recent statements issued in his name had been drafted by senior IRGC officials rather than by the supreme leader himself.