Mojtaba Khamenei not in Iran, Israeli source claims

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is outside the country, according to an unnamed Israeli security official cited by Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath on Sunday, July 19. The report also alleged that recent statements attributed to Khamenei were drafted by senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials rather than by the supreme leader himself.

According to Al Hadath, the Israeli official claimed Khamenei was disconnected from developments inside Iran and that IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi, together with other senior officials, was preparing statements in his name to create an impression of continuity within the Iranian leadership.

The report did not disclose Khamenei’s alleged whereabouts or provide evidence to support the claims. Iranian authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations.

مصدر أمني إسرائيلي: لا وجود لمجتبى خامنئي في إيران.. ورسائله يكتبها أحمد وحيدي والحرس الثوري الإيراني pic.twitter.com/nrB1DjvI6B — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) July 19, 2026

Khamenei succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s supreme leader after the latter was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28. He has not appeared publicly since assuming office, with official communications attributed to him being issued in written form.

Further allegations

Al Hadath also reported that the Israeli security official alleged Iran had planned an operation targeting senior Israeli officials in central Tel Aviv in retaliation for the killing of Ali Khamenei. The report did not provide evidence to support the allegation, and Iran has not commented on the claim.

The official further alleged that internal divisions within Iran had deepened and were threatening the cohesion of the IRGC. The source also claimed that the United States did not want Israel to participate in offensive military operations against Iran, even if Tehran were to launch attacks on Israeli territory.

The allegations come amid continuing tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.