CID: ACP Pradyuman’s final episode sparks huge backlash

Mumbai: If you watched TV in the 2000s, you probably know CID. It was more than just a crime show — it was something families waited for every weekend. The show had everything: suspense, action, drama, and a team of smart officers solving big cases. People of all ages loved watching CID, and it became one of the longest-running shows in Indian TV history.

ACP Pradyuman: The Heart of the Show

At the center of it all was ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. He was serious, clever, and always ready to fight for justice. His line “Darwaza tod do!” became super famous. For 25 years, he led the CID team with courage. Fans didn’t just love him — they respected him like a real hero.

A Shocking Goodbye

But now, something very sad has happened. In a recent episode, ACP Pradyuman was shown dying in a bomb blast. After the episode, Sony TV shared a post saying, “In loving memory of ACP Pradyuman (1998–2025)… End of an Era.” Fans were shocked and heartbroken. There were no final words, no goodbye — just an explosion, and he was gone.

Barboza ne cheen li CID ki rooh 💔

Ab sirf ek sawal—kya CID tootegi, ya inteqaam ki aag mein aur bhi zyada bhadkegi?



Yeh sirf ek nuksaan nahi… yeh toofaan ki shuruaat hai.



Dekhiye #CID Aaj raat 10 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.

Barbosa ki Maut to hamare Acp sir ke hath hi hogi 😎🔥…

This dialogue says it all 🥱✋🏻#Cid2 #Cid pic.twitter.com/N0V2Watp0l — YUVI ᥫ᭡ (@yuvrajkhanna161) April 5, 2025

I know i can't imagine it, still being positive & hopeful bcz my heart can never accept it.

@shivaajisatam sir you were, you are & you will always be my ACP sir for any time to come. Without you it's impossible & unimaginable 🥺❤️#CID #CID2 #acppradyuman pic.twitter.com/dW9IFeLm67 — Radhika S ✨ (@radhikas101) April 4, 2025

Bhai ACP sir Ki maut ka trauma mt do 😭💔🙏…



Ye nahi seh payenge … hope Karo ya maro series type kuch ho 🙂🤞🏻..



“Baap ka badla to liya jayega Btw” 👍🏻😶‍🌫️

Excited #CID #CID2 pic.twitter.com/rK33u6m9eP — YUVI ᥫ᭡ (@yuvrajkhanna161) April 4, 2025

Many fans are upset and feel he deserved a better ending. Some are even hoping it’s just a twist and that he might come back.