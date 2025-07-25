CID arrests absconding Hyderabad Cricket Association Secretary

Hyderabad: Secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Devaraj Ramchander, was arrested in Maharashtra by the CID team on Friday, July 25 and was brought to Hyderabad and produced before the court for judicial remand.

A case has been registered against him for forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds with criminal breach of trust.

Ramchander has been named A2 in the HCA scam case and was arrested from Three Star Hotel in Pune. He had been absconding for two weeks after allegedly receiving a tip-off from Uppal police inspector N Election Reddy.

Hyderabad Cricket Association scam

Earlier, CID had arrested 5 individuals in an embezzlement case including HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, and Sri Chakra Cricket Club officials Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita.

According to a CID release, it is a case of alleged forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds, with criminal breach of trust by the HCA office bearers.

According to PTI, a case was registered Based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary of Telangana Cricket Association, under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471(forging document), 403 (misappropriation of property) 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (Cheating) R/w, 34 of IPC

Misappropriation of funds by HCA officials

The HCA office bearers allegedly paid over Rs 1 crore for procuring 8,340 cricket balls, none of which were received, according to the remand report submitted by the CID in a local court.

Jagan Mohan Rao and others have also been accused of paying Rs 56.84 lakh for the procurement of clothing and dress material, violating the general principles laid out in Telangana Public Procurement (Transparency) Act 2017 and the By-Laws of HCA. Investigation has established that no material has been received and distributed among the concerned as per the records.

Forgery of documents to gain HCA presidency

During CID’s investigation it was also revealed that Jaganmohan Rao, in collusion with Rajendra Yadav and his wife G Kavitha, allegedly created forged documents of the Sri Chakra cricket club, which was called Gowlipura Cricket Club, by forging the signatures of C Krishna Yadav, president of GCC.

These forged documents were allegedly used as genuine, enabling Jaganmohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as president, the press note said.

SRH’s allegations of harassment

Earlier this year, too, during IPL 2025, the HCA was embroiled in controversy as the SRH franchise accused it of harassment regarding complimentary tickets for IPL matches. The row escalated to the point where the SRH management threatened to find an alternate venue, prompting the Telangana government to launch a probe.