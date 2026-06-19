CID inspector flees after robbing Kerala businessmen of Rs 20L

Bengaluru: A CID inspector has gone into hiding after allegedly masterminding the robbery of Rs 20 lakh from Kerala-based businessmen at a hotel in Madiwala, using an official police vehicle and his own identity card to pull off what the victims initially believed was a legitimate police operation.

The accused, CID Inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri, is absconding. One of his four alleged accomplices, Kupendra, was arrested on Wednesday, June 17, and his statement during interrogation is said to have cracked the case open.

How the robbery unfolded

The Kerala businessmen had checked into a private hotel in Madiwala carrying cash for trading purposes. According to investigators, Kanakagiri received a tip-off about the men and the money they were carrying and hatched a plan with four associates identified as Harris, Kupendra, Shafi and Shani.

An official CID jeep was parked outside the hotel on Tuesday, June 16, while Kanakagiri allegedly waited inside the vehicle. Two gang members entered the businessmen’s room, introduced themselves as police personnel and flashed the inspector’s official identity card to gain their trust. They then told the men they were illegally carrying cash, threatened them under the guise of an official inquiry and seized Rs 20 lakh before fleeing in the waiting CID vehicle.

The businessmen initially assumed it was a genuine police action. It was only when doubts surfaced that they walked into Madiwala Police Station and filed a complaint.

Inspector named in interrogation

Police launched an immediate investigation, working through the night to trace the gang. Kupendra was arrested and, during interrogation, allegedly revealed that Kanakagiri was the mastermind who had planned and executed the crime using official resources.

Following the arrest, the inspector and the three remaining accused went into hiding. The CID jeep used in the robbery has been seized. Multiple teams are now searching for the absconding suspects, and senior officers are also examining whether Kanakagiri was involved in similar incidents previously.

A case has been registered at Madiwala Police Station.