Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From live concerts and stand-up comedy to a wellness morning by Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad has something for every mood.
Whether you want to dance, laugh, relax or spend quality time with friends, here are six exciting events happening across the city this weekend.
1. Ritviz Live at Quake Arena
Music lovers can kick off the weekend with popular indie electronic artist Ritviz, known for hit songs like Udd Gaye and Liggi. Expect an energetic evening filled with electronic beats, indie music and crowd favourites.
Location: Quake Arena, Hyderabad
Date: August 1
Time: Evening (check ticketing platform for exact timings)
Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499
Booking: BookMyShow and District
2. Kahanibaaz with Ashish Vidyarthi
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi brings his storytelling show Kahanibaaz to Hyderabad. The performance combines personal experiences, humour and life lessons, making it an engaging evening for audiences who enjoy meaningful conversations and inspiring stories.
Location: Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events
Date: August 1
Time: Evening
Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499
Booking: District
3. Sunrise Yoga and Coffee Rave
Celebrate Friendship Day with a refreshing morning at Hussain Sagar. The event begins with a sunrise yoga session near the Buddha Statue, followed by a lively coffee rave on a boat. Breakfast and yoga mats are included, making it a perfect outing for friends looking to start the weekend on a healthy note.
Location: Buddha Statue and Hussain Sagar Lake
Date: August 2
Time: 6 am to 8:30 am
Tickets: Registration required through the organisers
4. Friendship Day with Ram Miriyala
Celebrate Friendship Day with singer Ram Miriyala, whose live performances are known for their lively atmosphere and popular Telugu songs. It is an ideal event for groups looking to enjoy music and celebrate together.
Location: Urban Mayabazar, Hyderabad
Date: August 2
Time: Evening
Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499
Booking: BookMyShow
5. Hyderabad Comedy Bash
If laughter is your favourite weekend plan, the Hyderabad Comedy Bash brings together several stand-up comedians for an evening packed with witty observations, relatable jokes and nonstop entertainment.
Location: District 150, Hyderabad
Date: August 2
Time: Evening
Tickets: Rs. 1,299
Booking: BookMyShow
6. Bingo Circus
Perfect for families, Bingo Circus features acrobats, clowns, aerial acts and thrilling performances that appeal to both children and adults. With multiple shows running during the week, it offers a classic circus experience close to the city.
Location: Shadnagar
Dates: July 29 to August 9
Time: Multiple show timings available
Tickets: Starting from Rs. 200
Booking: BookMyShow
Whether you are looking for live music, comedy, wellness activities or family entertainment, Hyderabad’s weekend calendar has plenty of exciting options.
Book your tickets in advance, especially for Friendship Day weekend, as several of these events are expected to draw large crowds.