Circus to concert: 6 big events happening in Hyderabad on Aug 1, 2

Whether you are looking for live music, comedy, wellness activities or family entertainment, Hyderabad's weekend calendar has plenty of exciting options

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Published:
Vibrant Hyderabad weekend events poster with music, cultural performances, and celebrations.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From live concerts and stand-up comedy to a wellness morning by Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad has something for every mood.

Whether you want to dance, laugh, relax or spend quality time with friends, here are six exciting events happening across the city this weekend.

1. Ritviz Live at Quake Arena

Music lovers can kick off the weekend with popular indie electronic artist Ritviz, known for hit songs like Udd Gaye and Liggi. Expect an energetic evening filled with electronic beats, indie music and crowd favourites.

Subhan Bakery

Location: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Date: August 1

Time: Evening (check ticketing platform for exact timings)

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499

Booking: BookMyShow and District

2. Kahanibaaz with Ashish Vidyarthi

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi brings his storytelling show Kahanibaaz to Hyderabad. The performance combines personal experiences, humour and life lessons, making it an engaging evening for audiences who enjoy meaningful conversations and inspiring stories.

Lord's Engineering College

Location: Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events

Date: August 1

Time: Evening

Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499

Booking: District

3. Sunrise Yoga and Coffee Rave

Celebrate Friendship Day with a refreshing morning at Hussain Sagar. The event begins with a sunrise yoga session near the Buddha Statue, followed by a lively coffee rave on a boat. Breakfast and yoga mats are included, making it a perfect outing for friends looking to start the weekend on a healthy note.

Location: Buddha Statue and Hussain Sagar Lake

Date: August 2

Time: 6 am to 8:30 am

Tickets: Registration required through the organisers

4. Friendship Day with Ram Miriyala

Celebrate Friendship Day with singer Ram Miriyala, whose live performances are known for their lively atmosphere and popular Telugu songs. It is an ideal event for groups looking to enjoy music and celebrate together.

Location: Urban Mayabazar, Hyderabad

Date: August 2

Time: Evening

Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499

Booking: BookMyShow

5. Hyderabad Comedy Bash

If laughter is your favourite weekend plan, the Hyderabad Comedy Bash brings together several stand-up comedians for an evening packed with witty observations, relatable jokes and nonstop entertainment.

Location: District 150, Hyderabad

Date: August 2

Time: Evening

Tickets: Rs. 1,299

Booking: BookMyShow

6. Bingo Circus

Perfect for families, Bingo Circus features acrobats, clowns, aerial acts and thrilling performances that appeal to both children and adults. With multiple shows running during the week, it offers a classic circus experience close to the city.

Location: Shadnagar

Dates: July 29 to August 9

Time: Multiple show timings available

Tickets: Starting from Rs. 200

Booking: BookMyShow

Whether you are looking for live music, comedy, wellness activities or family entertainment, Hyderabad’s weekend calendar has plenty of exciting options.

Book your tickets in advance, especially for Friendship Day weekend, as several of these events are expected to draw large crowds.

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Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Published:

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Shefali Shivasharan

A doctor by profession, Shefali Shivasharan is a lifestyle writer at Siasat Daily who loves discovering food stories, travel experiences, and cultural life across India.
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