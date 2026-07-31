Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From live concerts and stand-up comedy to a wellness morning by Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad has something for every mood.

Whether you want to dance, laugh, relax or spend quality time with friends, here are six exciting events happening across the city this weekend.

1. Ritviz Live at Quake Arena

Music lovers can kick off the weekend with popular indie electronic artist Ritviz, known for hit songs like Udd Gaye and Liggi. Expect an energetic evening filled with electronic beats, indie music and crowd favourites.

Location: Quake Arena, Hyderabad Date: August 1 Time: Evening (check ticketing platform for exact timings) Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499 Booking: BookMyShow and District

2. Kahanibaaz with Ashish Vidyarthi

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi brings his storytelling show Kahanibaaz to Hyderabad. The performance combines personal experiences, humour and life lessons, making it an engaging evening for audiences who enjoy meaningful conversations and inspiring stories.

Location: Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events Date: August 1 Time: Evening Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499 Booking: District

3. Sunrise Yoga and Coffee Rave

Celebrate Friendship Day with a refreshing morning at Hussain Sagar. The event begins with a sunrise yoga session near the Buddha Statue, followed by a lively coffee rave on a boat. Breakfast and yoga mats are included, making it a perfect outing for friends looking to start the weekend on a healthy note.

Location: Buddha Statue and Hussain Sagar Lake Date: August 2 Time: 6 am to 8:30 am Tickets: Registration required through the organisers

4. Friendship Day with Ram Miriyala

Celebrate Friendship Day with singer Ram Miriyala, whose live performances are known for their lively atmosphere and popular Telugu songs. It is an ideal event for groups looking to enjoy music and celebrate together.

Location: Urban Mayabazar, Hyderabad Date: August 2 Time: Evening Tickets: Starting from Rs. 499 Booking: BookMyShow

5. Hyderabad Comedy Bash

If laughter is your favourite weekend plan, the Hyderabad Comedy Bash brings together several stand-up comedians for an evening packed with witty observations, relatable jokes and nonstop entertainment.

Location: District 150, Hyderabad Date: August 2 Time: Evening Tickets: Rs. 1,299 Booking: BookMyShow

6. Bingo Circus

Perfect for families, Bingo Circus features acrobats, clowns, aerial acts and thrilling performances that appeal to both children and adults. With multiple shows running during the week, it offers a classic circus experience close to the city.

Location: Shadnagar Dates: July 29 to August 9 Time: Multiple show timings available Tickets: Starting from Rs. 200 Booking: BookMyShow

Whether you are looking for live music, comedy, wellness activities or family entertainment, Hyderabad’s weekend calendar has plenty of exciting options.

Book your tickets in advance, especially for Friendship Day weekend, as several of these events are expected to draw large crowds.