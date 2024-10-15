Citizens can track water contamination, sewer overflow complaints: HMWSSB

Complaints to HMWS&SB will be mapped using Google Maps and GPS coordinates.

HMWSSB (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A dashboard has been established at main office of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for the general public to track complaints regarding sewer overflow, contaminated water and silt on roads. Complaints will be mapped using Google Maps and GPS coordinates.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy directed officials to update information on manholes and desilting activities online daily and ensure waste is transported to dumping yards.

During a review of the board’s 90-day special drive, he discussed ongoing surveys of dry bore wells and emphasized the need for better coordination among officials. Further, Ashok Reddy mentioned that the general public will be informed about the establishment of additional pits at their homes, with notices issued for non-compliance.

