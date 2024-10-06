HMWSSB to waive interest on pending water bills till Oct 31

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has introduced the one-time settlement (OTS-2024) scheme for water consumers in the city. Under this scheme, interest on pending water bills will be waived if consumers pay the principal amount of their dues between October 1 and October 31.

Metro Water Board managing direct Ashok Reddy highlighted that the growing burden of unpaid water bills prompted the decision. The scheme was launched after municipal administration department chief secretary Dana Kishore issued an order on October 5.

This OTS scheme applies only to consumers who currently have active water tap connections. Consumers with disconnected connections are ineligible unless they provide an affidavit agreeing to pay future water bills for the next 24 months. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of any benefits under the OTS scheme.

Consumers must approach relevant authorities to settle their water bills based on the amount. Those with pending dues up to Rs 2,000 should contact the manager, while bills between Rs 2,001 and Rs 10,000 must be handled by the deputy general manager.

For dues exceeding Rs 10,000, consumers should consult the general manager, with amounts over Rs 1 lakh requiring a meeting with the deputy general manager directly.