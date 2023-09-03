Citizens of 82 countries can enter UAE without prior visa

In an effort to boost tourism and attract more visitors, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced that citizens from 82 countries can can now enter the UAE without a prior visa.

Upon arrival, they may receive either a 30-day entry visa, which can be extended for another 10 days, or a 90-day visa, Arabic daily Al-Khaleej reported.

Gulf Cooperation Countries’ citizens can enter with their passports or ID cards, without the need for a visa or sponsor.

Additionally, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports valid for at least six months from their date of arrival, along with certain additional criteria such as having a US visitor visa or resident card or a resident visa from the UK and EU countries (also valid for at least six months), qualify for a 14-day visa on arrival. This can be further extended for an additional 14 days, if required.

Citizens of these countries can get visa on arrival

Albania

Andorra

Argentina

Austria

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Barbados

Brazil

Belarus

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Hong Kong

Special Administrative Region of China

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kuwait

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Nauru

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The Bahamas

The Netherlands

UK

US

Ukraine

Uruguay

Vatican

Citizens of other 115 countries will still need pre-approved visas before arriving in the UAE.

The ministry also urged those seeking specific visa information to visit the ministry’s official website, adding that they should stay informed of entry requirements.