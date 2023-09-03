Citizens of 82 countries can enter UAE without prior visa

Additionally, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports valid for at least six months from their date of arrival, along with certain additional criteria, also qualify for 14-day visa on arrival

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2023 7:44 pm IST
Citizens of 82 countries can enter UAE without prior visa
Photo: AFP

In an effort to boost tourism and attract more visitors, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced that citizens from 82 countries can can now enter the UAE without a prior visa.

Upon arrival, they may receive either a 30-day entry visa, which can be extended for another 10 days, or a 90-day visa, Arabic daily Al-Khaleej reported.

Gulf Cooperation Countries’ citizens can enter with their passports or ID cards, without the need for a visa or sponsor.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports valid for at least six months from their date of arrival, along with certain additional criteria such as having a US visitor visa or resident card or a resident visa from the UK and EU countries (also valid for at least six months), qualify for a 14-day visa on arrival. This can be further extended for an additional 14 days, if required.

Also Read
Can I work in the UAE on a visit visa?

Citizens of these countries can get visa on arrival

  • Albania
  • Andorra
  • Argentina
  • Austria
  • Australia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Barbados
  • Brazil
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Honduras
  • Hungary
  • Hong Kong
  • Special Administrative Region of China
  • Iceland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kiribati
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Malta
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Monaco
  • Montenegro
  • Nauru
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • San Marino
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Seychelles
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Solomon Islands
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • The Bahamas
  • The Netherlands
  • UK
  • US
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay
  • Vatican

Citizens of other 115 countries will still need pre-approved visas before arriving in the UAE.

The ministry also urged those seeking specific visa information to visit the ministry’s official website, adding that they should stay informed of entry requirements.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2023 7:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button