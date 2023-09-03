Citizens of 82 countries can enter UAE without prior visa

In an effort to boost tourism and attract more visitors, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced that citizens from 82 countries can can now enter the UAE without a prior visa.
Upon arrival, they may receive either a 30-day entry visa, which can be extended for another 10 days, or a 90-day visa, Arabic daily Al-Khaleej reported.
Gulf Cooperation Countries’ citizens can enter with their passports or ID cards, without the need for a visa or sponsor.
Additionally, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports valid for at least six months from their date of arrival, along with certain additional criteria such as having a US visitor visa or resident card or a resident visa from the UK and EU countries (also valid for at least six months), qualify for a 14-day visa on arrival. This can be further extended for an additional 14 days, if required.
Citizens of these countries can get visa on arrival
- Albania
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Brazil
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Hong Kong
- Special Administrative Region of China
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The Bahamas
- The Netherlands
- UK
- US
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Vatican
Citizens of other 115 countries will still need pre-approved visas before arriving in the UAE.
The ministry also urged those seeking specific visa information to visit the ministry’s official website, adding that they should stay informed of entry requirements.