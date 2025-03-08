Citizens slam GHMC over malfunctioning street lights during Ramzan

Hyderabad: With dark streets during the Ramzan month in certain areas of Hyderabad, citizens are lashing out at the GHMC for failing to repair non-functional street lights.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has received over a half a dozen complaints through X (formerly known as Twitter) about the street lights not working irrespective of the stretch.

An X user named Mohd Ahmed, who is also a Telugu Desam Party leader, said the street lights from Muslim Jung Bridge to Begum Bazaar Temple road are not working for 20 days. “Due to the darkness, people are facing difficulties. The GHMC should take action and not close the complaint mentioning it as rectified or attended,” said Mohd Ahmed.

A resident of Muradnagar complained that the street lights have been out of order for many days. “The children and elders are facing problems. Please repair at the earliest,” he appealed to the GHMC.

Shaik Shareef, another local resident, points out that at NRR Puram Colony Site 2 Borabanda, the street lights at ‘chilla galli’ is not working and is pitch dark. Shareef requested the GHMC to immediately rectify the problem.

Srinivas Mudrakartha, a resident of Adikmet near Osmania University campus, said the street lights are not working at Lalitha Nagar for three months straight. He lamented the corporation has failed to provide basic facilities that concern the safety and security of the citizens.

Ghouse Mohammed, an IT consultant, said a grievance was submitted on January 31 about the faulty street lights at the Akbari Masjid lane Shivarampally, but the complaint remains unsolved.