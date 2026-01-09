Civil supplies official caught for accepting Rs 50K bribe in Telangana

On the same day, ACB officials also nabbed the Panchayat Secretery of Ganugabanda village in Suryapet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th January 2026 11:01 pm IST
Civil supplies official caught by Telangana ACB for accepting Rs 50K bribe
Civil supplies official caught by Telangana ACB for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, January 9, arrested an official from the State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSC) in Wanaparthy for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

According to the ACB, Kumba Jagan Mohan, serving as the Assistant Manager (Accounts) and in-charge District Manager for the corporation, had demanded the bribe to allot government-procured paddy to the complainant’s rice mill.

He had routed the bribe through his private driver Laudya Laxman Naik, who was also arrested by the ACB.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Panchayat Secretery nabbed from Suryapet

On the same day, ACB officials also nabbed the Panchayat Secretery of Ganugabanda village located in Thungathurthy mandal of Suryapet for accepting a Rs 6,000 bribe.

The accused officer, Barpati Krishna, had allegedly demanded the bribe to allot a house number to the complainant’s newly constructed house.

Sub-Inspector nabbed in Warangal

The previous day, a sub-inspector from the KUC police station in Warangal was nabbed for allegedly accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe.

Memory Khan Seminar

According to the ACB, the officer, P Srikanth, had demanded the bribe to fast-track legal procedure in a case registered against the complainant and release the seized vehicles and mobile phones.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th January 2026 11:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button