Civil supplies official caught for accepting Rs 50K bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, January 9, arrested an official from the State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSC) in Wanaparthy for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

According to the ACB, Kumba Jagan Mohan, serving as the Assistant Manager (Accounts) and in-charge District Manager for the corporation, had demanded the bribe to allot government-procured paddy to the complainant’s rice mill.

He had routed the bribe through his private driver Laudya Laxman Naik, who was also arrested by the ACB.

Panchayat Secretery nabbed from Suryapet

On the same day, ACB officials also nabbed the Panchayat Secretery of Ganugabanda village located in Thungathurthy mandal of Suryapet for accepting a Rs 6,000 bribe.

The accused officer, Barpati Krishna, had allegedly demanded the bribe to allot a house number to the complainant’s newly constructed house.

Sub-Inspector nabbed in Warangal

The previous day, a sub-inspector from the KUC police station in Warangal was nabbed for allegedly accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe.

According to the ACB, the officer, P Srikanth, had demanded the bribe to fast-track legal procedure in a case registered against the complainant and release the seized vehicles and mobile phones.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.