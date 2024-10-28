CJI Chandrachud responds to criticism over PM Modi’s Ganesh Puja visit

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in a statement over the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the former’s residence in September for Ganesh puja stated that such meetings are a routine among various top heads.

He was talking at the Loksatta annual lecture in Mumbai on October 27 where he was asked about his recent interaction with the prime minister at his residence during the festival. The CJI said that meetings between the chief justices and chief ministers are a regular thing.

A robust dialogue: CJI

“People think why these meetings. The maturity of our political system lies in the fact that there is a great deal of deference to the judiciary even in the political class. It is known. The judiciary’s budget is from the state. This budget is not for judges. We need new court buildings, new residences for judges in districts. For this, the chief justice and chief minister’s meetings are necessary,” he said.

He went on to say that when a chief justice is newly appointed, it is customary for them to meet the chief minister of the state and vice versa.

He said that the meetings have a set agenda where project priorities of the state are discussed. “No judicial case is ever discussed in such meetings,” he asserted.

He further went on to say that the meetings are a part of a robust dialogue. “In the course of these meetings, the chief minister would never ask about a pending case. There is no bearing of judicial work,” he said.

The CJI is set to retire on November 10. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will succeed him as the head of the Supreme Court.

BJP leader backs CJI’s statements

Reacting to CJI’s response, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nalin Kohli on Monday, October 28, said that there is no violation of law in people belonging to the judiciary meet people in politics.

“Whatever the CJI said is absolutely right. He has mentioned that the judiciary is independent. There is no legal entanglement in the meeting of the judiciary or political people on any occasion. These meetings do not reflect the judgement or views of the judiciary,” he told IANS.

The CJI-PM meet

On September 11, visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting CJI Chandrachud’s residence to attend Ganesh puja sparked a massive political row with the Opposition raising concerns regarding its potential impact on judicial independence.

Critics argued that such public displays of interaction between the executive and judiciary may compromise the perception of impartiality and autonomy of the judiciary.

Concerns raised by Oppn

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut suggested that the CJI should recuse himself from a case linked to the tussle between Shiv Sena UBT and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“The Prime Minister and CJI together performed the aarti. Our knowledge of God is such that if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders in this manner, then people have doubts,” Raut had said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha commented on the presence of cameras during the puja. “Ganesh puja is a personal issue, but you are taking a camera. The message it sends is uncomfortable. The Chief Justice of India and the Prime Minister are tall personalities. So what can we say if they agreed to put out these photographs in the public domain,” he said.