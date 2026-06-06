CJI Surya Kant faces backlash over ‘cockroach’ remark in London

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant faced criticism over the alleged crackdown on dissent in India while delivering a lecture at Birkbeck, University of London, on June 4.

The incident occurred while the CJI was addressing an audience on the topic, “Artificial Intelligence and International Law.” In a reel shared on Instagram, a student questioned Kant about his controversial “cockroach” remark concerning unemployed youth.

However, the moderator declined to entertain the question, saying, “With all due respect, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic concerns artificial intelligence and international law.”

Another attendee raised concerns about the alleged suppression of dissent in India, stating, “We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there is a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship’s speech, and it is very well publicised.”

Kant was delivering the lecture as part of his six-day tour of the United Kingdom.

Indian High Commission condemns disruption

The High Commission of India in London on Friday, June 5, issued a statement condemning the disruption caused at an event addressed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during his ongoing visit to the UK.

Kant was addressing a lecture entitled ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ at Birkbeck, University of London, on Thursday which was followed by an audience interaction.

The event explored the growing relationship between artificial intelligence, legal systems and international governance, examining both the opportunities and challenges AI presents for the future of justice and global regulation.

“A lively discussion followed his address. Thereafter a certain individual tried to disrupt the event,” reads the Indian High Commission statement, released on social media.

“Such indecorous audience behaviour is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse.

“Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful,” it adds.

Videos of heated exchange go viral

The statement followed videos circulating online that reflect a heated exchange over an attempted audience question about “growing hostility to dissent within India”, which was cut short by the event moderator as being off the topic of AI and international law.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant faced criticism over the alleged crackdown on dissent in India while delivering a lecture at Birkbeck, University of London, on June 4.



The incident occurred while the CJI was addressing an audience on the topic, “Artificial Intelligence… pic.twitter.com/KX1k5XyBsg — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 6, 2026

“Technology itself is neither inherently benevolent nor inherently harmful. Its impact depends upon the legal, political, and ethical frameworks within which societies choose to deploy it,” Justice Kant said during his address.

“The responsibility of law, therefore, is neither to resist technological progress nor to surrender unquestioningly before it. Its responsibility is to ensure that technological power remains accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy, and human dignity,” he said.

Kant is expected to touch upon the role of technology in the legal arena at further events during his six-day tour of the UK.

On Friday, he delivered the inaugural address at the Indian Council of Arbitration’s (ICA) international conference on the topic of ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as a Catalyst for Strengthening India-UK Economic Partnership’.

“What is needed now is not comparison, but co-creation,” he said.