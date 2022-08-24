Clashes in Hyderabad part of KCR’s conspiracy: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the clashes in the city are all part of a conspiracy by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government.

In a BJP zonal meeting held with the leaders of six joint districts in Karimnagar, on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay said that it is ironic that chief minister KCR conducted a high-level review on the issue of peace and security.

“It is KCR who is conspiring to create clashes in Hyderabad next Friday. He blocked the yatra and sent TRS goons to attack us. All this is part of the CM’s conspiracy to divert the ongoing scandal around his daughter’s involvement in the liquor scam,” he said, referring to the allegations against K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Scam.

Bandi Sanjay said that the TRS government is unable to bear the great response to the Praja Sangrama Yatra, and has initiated a conspiracy to stop it.

“No other party has held public meetings on the same scale as those organized by the BJP in one year. Warangal will also make the 3rd installment of Padayatra successful on the 27th of this month,” he said.

He said that the closing meeting of the Praja Sangrama Yatra will be held in Warangal Arts College. “With the success of Warangal Sabha, we will once again show the power of BJP,” Bandi Sanjay told the gathering.